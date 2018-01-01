Less planning,
more innovating.

TARA uses artificial intelligence to scope your project, assign developers, and monitor ongoing performance to build software faster.

Welcome to the future of product management.

Customized scoping,
backed by millions of
projects.

Scoping a product has never been easier. TARA saves you weeks of work by analyzing millions of software projects from across the web to instantly create development tasks and timelines for your project builds.

Assign developer talent
quickly and securely

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, TARA operates a secure contractor network of 50,000 pre-screened developers. With a deep understanding of your development tasks, TARA can instantaneously assign external contractors or internal developers in one comprehensive system.

Performance monitoring -
done seamlessly.

Predicting the future of your software projects has never been easier. Our system uses active feedback algorithms to monitor code commits and provide daily project updates. As you advance along the product development roadmap, TARA intelligently uses signals to predict progress.

Trusted By The World's Best

Product Lifecycle Management

Product lifecycle management

Plot, scope and validate your product quickly
and efficiently.

Human + Machine allocation

Assign contractors or internal employees with
the help of machine learning.

Monitor product progress

Based on data collected from millions of projects, TARA benchmarks progress.

Scoping- made easy

Save time on product scoping with task and timeline predictions

Extraordinary talent

Access a network of developers, pre-screened based on their past projects.

Seamless team management

Sync up your teams--whether colleagues or contractors--from one central place.

Meet Tara —

The newest member of your team

Let's get to work on building your next project.

TARA is the intelligent product builder, managing software builds from start to finish. Deploy on-demand developers, automatically scope your project and build task lists all through one platform.

