Less planning,
more innovating.
TARA uses artificial intelligence to scope your project, assign developers, and monitor ongoing performance to build software faster.
Welcome to the future of product management.
TARA uses artificial intelligence to scope your project, assign developers, and monitor ongoing performance to build software faster.
Welcome to the future of product management.
Scoping a product has never been easier. TARA saves you weeks of work by analyzing millions of software projects from across the web to instantly create development tasks and timelines for your project builds.
Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, TARA operates a secure contractor network of 50,000 pre-screened developers. With a deep understanding of your development tasks, TARA can instantaneously assign external contractors or internal developers in one comprehensive system.
Predicting the future of your software projects has never been easier. Our system uses active feedback algorithms to monitor code commits and provide daily project updates. As you advance along the product development roadmap, TARA intelligently uses signals to predict progress.
Plot, scope and validate your product quickly
and efficiently.
Assign contractors or internal employees with
the help of machine learning.
Based on data collected from millions of projects, TARA benchmarks progress.
Save time on product scoping with task and timeline predictions
Access a network of developers, pre-screened based on their past projects.
Sync up your teams--whether colleagues or contractors--from one central place.
The newest member of your team
Let's get to work on building your next project.